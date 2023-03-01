Did You Spot The Anchorman Reference In Dermot Murnaghan's Final Sky News Broadcast?

Dermot Murnaghan signed off from his final Sky News broadcast on Tuesday with a line film fans might just have recognised.

The broadcaster is leaving Sky after 15 years, and slipped an Anchorman reference into his final Sky News Tonight show.

He drew laughter and claps from his co-workers as he quoted Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy, whose catchphrase was “you stay classy, San Diego”.

In his final link, Dermot said: “Finally, as the saying goes, some news about me. After 15 years this is my final programme for Sky News, the best organisation in the UK, which you already know for its coverage and analysis and also its dedicated, inventive, hard-working staff, so many of whom have become close friends.

“And I want to say thanks to you all for putting up with me and supporting me so resolutely through elections, resigning prime ministers and monarch’s funerals but of course, my greatest thanks goes to you, the viewers.

“You make Sky News, you are Sky News, your engagement, encouragement and feedback have been invaluable over my time here.

“I hope that I’ve managed to serve you well. It has been an absolute privilege. Thanks for making this career so worthwhile.

“I leave you with – always wanted to do this – a last look at the headlines, there they are.”

Dermot then showed the audience his news notes before throwing them from his desk, and adding: “You stay classy, planet Earth, goodbye.”

I’m getting quite emotional here before my final @SkyNewsTonight broadcast. There was I sneaking in a last quiet snap in the studio and this wonderful lot flooded in to say goodbye. I’ll miss you! #thefinalcountdown pic.twitter.com/V5jZmV7RH6 — Dermot Murnaghan (@DermotMurnaghan) February 28, 2023

Before joining Sky News, Dermot presented ITV’s News At Ten and the BBC Ten O’Clock News, as well as Channel 4 News.