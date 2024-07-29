This Iconic TV Show Is Coming Back, Despite Fans Thinking It Was Well And Truly Over

Wang Yukun via Getty Images

If you’re a TV lover or just like to flick through the channels of a night in, chances are you’ll have noticed many of your favourite shows going off-air or ending too soon.

We’re also left waiting ― sometimes for years ― between seasons (looking at you, Stranger Things).

So finding out a beloved series is not only coming back but is doing so despite seemingly impossible odds, is welcome news.

Recently, showrunner Michael C. Hall sat down with Variety to explain that Dexter ― the show in which the main character died at the end of the last season ― is due back on our screens in the summer of 2025.

What? How?

The show, which rebooted its original 2006-2013 run in 2021, saw its protagonist Dexter Morgan seemingly pass away at the end of its last 2022 episode.

But though Hall confirms “Dexter is dead” in the interview, he adds that in Dexter: Resurrection, the writers will pick up “right where we left off.”

It could “potentially” run for multiple seasons, the creator shared.

It’s good timing for the show. The original Dexter has recently had a resurgence; it garnered almost a billion and a half minutes of watch time across multiple streamers in the week of June 24 alone (woah).

Hall says of the show’s sudden boom, “It’s unbelievable. There’s something about this world, something about this character that captivates people.”

When asked what that “something” was, the showrunner replied, “I think maybe a biding thing is, in a world in which we feel a sense of being out of control people like spending time with a character who’s taking his own, unique control of his little corner of the world.”

He continued, “I think we all have our shadow side that we contend with and Dexter’s is obviously a little weightier than most. People enjoy spending time with someone who is doing his best to take responsibility for that side in his sort of outside-the-box way and morally grey way.”

And yet ― he’s gone?

Again, Hall did say “Dexter’s dead” ― though when Variety questioned the show’s creator about the protagonist’s sister Deb, who appeared in a flashback, he was coy.

“Never say never. This world has sort of magical element, so I wouldn’t definitively say no to any proposition,” he revealed.

“There’s a whole cast of characters that populate his wider world and have the potential to re-emerge.”

Hmmm....