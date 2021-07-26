Australian actor Dieter Brummer has died at the age of 45. He was best known for playing Shane Parrish on Home And Away between 1991 and 1996.

David Nichols/Shutterstock Dieter Brummer pictured in 1993

In a statement (via BBC News), Dieter’s family confirmed he died on Saturday morning. “On behalf of my family, I post this today with a heavy heart. We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning. “He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.” A spokesperson for New South Wales Police told News.com.au that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mike Flokis via Getty Images Dieter pictured in 2010

Those at Home And Away said they were “deeply saddened” by Dieter’s death. A post on the show’s official Instagram page read: “Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences. “We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Dieter rose to fame when he joined the cast of Home And Away at the age of 15. His character, Shane, became part of one of the soap opera’s greatest ever love stories thanks to his romance with Angel Brooks, who was played by Melissa George. The role won Dieter two Logie Awards for Most Popular Actor in 1995 and 1996. He was written out of the Home And Away in 1996 when Shane died from septicaemia during a headland walk with Angel. In 2011, Dieter went on to join rival soap Neighbours, playing Troy Miller, who was the biological father of Toadie and Sonya Rebecchi’s son Callum Jones. The soap also paid tribute to Dieter on Twitter, writing: “Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt. Troy Miller. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Vale Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt. Troy Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/JkN6CLvbqQ — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 26, 2021