Diplo sent Anderson Cooper into a laughing and coughing fit after the music producer confessed during a live New Year’s interview that he had taken a bit of acid beforehand.

The DJ was chatting to CNN New Year’s Eve Live hosts Cooper and Andy Cohen via video link from Los Angeles, where he was performing to ring in 2025.

At one point, Cohen brought up how Diplo had run the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon after taking the psychedelic drug.

“I’m so curious. What is the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?” Cohen asked.

“Right now?” Diplo replied with a chuckle. “I did some on the helicopter on the way here.”

“Right now?!” Cohen repeated, as Cooper devolved into a giggling fit.

“I’m not even lying,” Diplo added. “It’s like a light trip.”

“So you’re like, microdosing?” Cooper asked.

“Yeah, a little bit. I think I might’ve macrodosed earlier today though,” Diplo said.

“Was it the LSD spray?” Cohen inquired.

“No, I got a little dropper,” the DJ explained.

“Oh, OK,” Cohen said. “We should point out that it’s illegal, right?” he asked his co-host, who shrugged noncommittally.

In April 2023, Diplo told The Hollywood Reporter he puts LSD in his water sometimes, including during the LA Marathon.

“I take acid a lot when I’m working, and when I’m waking up. I don’t want to do too much caffeine, and I don’t want to drink alcohol, so I put a little bit, a little drop sometimes,” he explained.

“There weren’t giant lizards jumping out of the sky. It’s not like that. In small doses, it just gives you a fresher perspective,” he added of his experience at the marathon.