Dizzee Rascal Charged With Assaulting Woman

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault. The alleged incident took place at a residential address in Streatham, south London, on 8 June, the Metropolitan Police said. The force said a woman reported minor injuries. Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 September.

