DJ Khaled Cancels Wireless Appearance Due To 'Travel Issues', Hours After 'Still On Vacation' Tweet

DJ Khaled has pulled out of a planned appearance at Wireless festival at the eleventh hour, due to what has been put down to “travel issues”.
The ‘Wild Thoughts’ musician had initially been scheduled to close the London-based music festival on Sunday night, but a tweet was sent on the morning of the event announcing that he would no longer be performing.
Organisers said: “Due to travel issues DJ Khaled will not be performing but we are working on something special that won’t disappoint.”
However, some disappointed fans couldn’t help noticing that his cancellation came just 14 hours after another tweet, in which DJ Khaled claimed he was “still on vacation”, sharing a snap posing with his son in a sunny infinity pool.
Putting two and two together, music fans have swiftly begun drawing their own conclusions about the DJ and music producer’s no-show…
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for DJ Khaled who can hopefully shine some light on the situation.
This year’s Wireless Festival has been going on all weekends, with headliners on Friday and Saturday night including J Cole and Stormzy.
Unfortunately, DJ Khaled wasn’t the only act who ended up not performing at Wireless this year, with ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B forced to pull out due to her pregnancy and J Hus being removed from the festival due to an arrest for carrying a knife.
Stormzy gave a shout-out to his absent peer during his set on Saturday night, telling the crowd: “He can’t be here for obvious reasons, but he’s in spirit and I felt like this one will not be the Saturday Wireless without this person – like I said it’s a London thing.
“You got the Americans on a Friday headlining and we got another American tomorrow... so today is a London day and without [J Hus], it doesn’t really work.”
He then went into a version of J Hus’ tune, ‘Did You See’, inviting the crowd to sing along with him.