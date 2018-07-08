DJ Khaled Cancels Wireless Appearance Due To 'Travel Issues', Hours After 'Still On Vacation' Tweet

DJ Khaled has pulled out of a planned appearance at Wireless festival at the eleventh hour, due to what has been put down to “travel issues”.

The ‘Wild Thoughts’ musician had initially been scheduled to close the London-based music festival on Sunday night, but a tweet was sent on the morning of the event announcing that he would no longer be performing.

Organisers said: “Due to travel issues DJ Khaled will not be performing but we are working on something special that won’t disappoint.”