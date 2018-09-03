Do The Post-Holiday Blues Really Exist? And If So, How To Beat Them

It’s the same ritual every year: Summer comes and then in the blink of an eye it’s over and September is upon you. With that comes the inevitable feeling that the best part of the year is over leaving us to wait for either the next festive holiday or for next summer when we can repeat this cycle all over again. As such it can be difficult to differentiate between being down because your vacation is over or if you are just generally feeling stuck in life. Are we being ungrateful about not being on holiday anymore or do the holiday blues really exist?

Dr Sheri Jacobson, Clinical Director of Harley Therapy explains to HuffPost UK that the holiday blues do in fact exist although she notes that, “there’s no way to paint a broad brush on these feelings even if in a way it is a loss”. However Dr Jacobson admits there are some clear reasons why someone would feel the holiday blues. “Most people enjoy holidays because of the grind of life. They don’t have to wake up to an alarm every morning or do the daily commute or check in. Holidays tend to generally be a bit more relaxed,” she explains. “It’s also about going from one extreme to another: a freedom to manoeuvre and a liberal schedule to a constrained one. Once back into the routine, it will become normalised once again.” Sometimes though post-holiday blues are not temporary and can in fact inspire us to make quite significant changes in our lives whether that’s a hobby, a new romantic relationship or even a new career. For Rhiannon Marks, founder of the travel app TravlTalk, this is exactly what happened. For 15 years Marks was compulsive traveller, visiting some 80 countries across the world, unable to call a single place home. It wasn’t until she journeyed with friends to her favourite spot in Thailand that she was encouraged to leave her job and ultimately do what makes her happy. “I literally went back to work and seven days later handed in my notice,” says Marks. These drastic decisions when feeling those post-holiday blues are normal explains Dr Jacobson. “People look at things from a fresh perspective. The new and different environments away from daily constraints makes people sit down and reflect and usually decide to either take up a new hobby, start a new career or even enlist help like start therapy.” While Marks’ decision to leave a successful career in PR and move across the world from Sydney to London might seem drastic, her actions were still completely rational. “Honestly, I do look back onto that trip to Thailand as the catalyst. At 32, I almost felt like I had to start again but that trip, though trying not to sound cliche felt like a re-birth”.

