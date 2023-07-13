Do The Stars Affect My Anxiety?

"How do we use that birth chart to highlight what the issue is? Is it a social anxiety a family anxiety? Where does it come from? Where as the Tarot, that card is a mirror, how do we use that unconscious mind to bring forward your shadows, the work that you need to do." Having struggled with anxiety & depression Liana works with spiritual life coach, astrologer, tarot reader & reiki healer Danny Santos to find the root of her anxiety & to bring wellness to her life.