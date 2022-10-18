Women, Do You Know Your 'Peripause' From Your Menopause?

Javier Sánchez Mingorance / EyeEm via Getty Images

What does it feel to be menopausal or pre-menopausal? Some light word association might throw up answers such as ‘hot flushes’ and ‘hormonal’, while ‘mood swings’ and ‘memory loss’ might not be too far behind.

But with more than 62 recognised symptoms, it’s easy to be confused about menopause and its precursor, perimenopause, which lasts anything from a few months to years, and starts in some women as early as their mid thirties.

None of this is helped by a lack of education and awareness among younger people about these two stages of life over half the population experience.

Right now, 2.2 million women in the UK are perimenopausal, yet 46% are unaware of what that even means.

That’s according to a survey of more than 2,000 UK adults by Perspectus Global for Wild Nutrition’s Future Of Perimenopause report.

The survey found that 70% of respondents think that menopause and perimenopause to be taught as part of the PHSE curriculum in schools. We learn about the beginning of our periods after all. Why not the end?

However, the report also suggests we rename the bit that comes before the menopause the ‘peripause’, because 32% of those surveyed said the word perimenopause is either confusing or too closely linked to menopause.

Mixed feelings about this life stage are rife among women who described themselves as unsupported (23%), clueless (23%), worried (22%) and scared (18%) about perimenopause – with 35% preferring to do their own research via social media or books than speak to a friend or male partner.

It’s all too easy to discount something that doesn’t seem to apply to us – until we find ourselves in the midst of it. But that confusion isn’t helpful when it’s also one of the key symptoms of the onset of menopause.

Research published by the International Menopause Society (IMS) for World Menopause Day is drawing attention to menopausal ‘brain fog’.

Its new white paper says the ‘brain fog’ label actually applies to a range of cognitive changes that can emerge in the run-up to – and during – menopause.

According to the report, these symptoms can include:

difficulty remembering words and numbers

disruptions in daily life (misplacing items like keys)

trouble concentrating (absent mindedness, losing a train of thought, being more easily distracted)

difficulty switching between tasks

forgetting the reason for doing something (like why you came into a room)

forgetting appointments and events.

Some of these memory issues may be caused by shifting levels of hormones, including oestrogen, but some might also be a knock-on effect of other symptoms, such as poor sleep, mood changes and hot flushes. But they are usually temporary.

Because most women go through the menopause between the ages of 45 and 55, it’s common to worry they are signs of early dementia. But dementia in midlife is very rare before the age of 64, the report’s authors stressed.

Dr Nicole Jaff, menopausal health specialist and co-author of the paper, said: “Research studies find that a woman’s memory does change at menopause and ‘brain fog’ is common. While this can temporarily affect a woman’s quality of life, the good news is that symptoms are generally mild and resolve post-menopause”

Co-author Pauline Maki, professor of psychiatry, psychology, obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Illinois, Chicago, added: “We encourage any women experiencing memory problems, or any other bothersome symptoms during menopause, to contact their healthcare practitioner for support so they can discuss treatments available to help them. Treating the symptoms of menopause can often benefit cognition as well as overall wellbeing.”

You can protect your brain health in menopause with regular physical exercise, cutting down on starchy, fatty, sugary foods, the IMS said, while stopping smoking, drinking in moderation, and getting enough sleep can also help.