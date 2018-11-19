Records Of Thousands Of Doctors To Be Reviewed After Fake Psychiatrist Practiced For 23 Years

Thousands of NHS doctors are to have their records reviewed after a woman with fake qualifications was found to be working as a consultant psychiatrist for 23 years.

Zholia Alemi, 56, was jailed for five years in October after she forged an 84-year-old widow’s will in a bid to inherit her £1.3 million estate after they met at a dementia clinic in Cumbria in 2016.

An investigation by the News & Star found Alemi, originally from New Zealand, failed the first year of her medical degree and dropped out of the University of Aucklandin 1992.

She left only with a degree in human biology.

She was able to register with the General Medical Council after moving to the UK in 1992, by presenting forged documents including a certificate proving she was awarded a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery, as well as a letter confirming she had graduated and a recommendation from a recent employer.

But officials at the Medical Council of New Zealand confirmed to the local paper that Alemi never qualified as a doctor, leading the GMC to launch its own investigation into all doctors who registered under the scheme which allowed some graduates in medicine from Commonwealth countries to work in the UK without taking an exam.

The records of up to 3,000 doctors will come under scrutiny.

GMC Chief executive Charlie Massey insisted the process to register is “far stronger” now.

He told the News & Star: “It is clear that in this case the steps taken in the 1990s were inadequate and we apologise for any risk arising to patients as a result.”

It is thought the 56-year-old treated thousands of patients during her fraudulent run, and was once director of a private firm based in Huddersfield called Health Minds and Wellbeing Limited.

The GMC says they will support any patients who may have been affected by her practice, and urge those with concerns to call 01619 236 602.

Cumbria Police told the paper: “Cumbria Constabulary is liaising with the General Medical Council and will be commencing further criminal investigations relating to the allegations of fraud and any potential further offences.”