Doctors Mock Up Theresa May's 'Go Home' Vans To Protest Home Office Use Of NHS Data

A replica of Theresa May’s controversial ‘go home’ vans has been used by doctors protesting the government’s use of NHS data in immigration probes.

Dozens of healthcare professionals, including GPs, nurses and midwives, picketed the Home Office on Wednesday as part of a campaign to end a memorandum of understanding between the government and NHS Digital.

It allows officials investigating illegal immigration to request confidential details obtained via medical records, including addresses, to help them trace suspects.

The practice has been denounced by MPs on Parliament’s health select committee. They have called for it to be suspended pending an assessment of its impact, along with charities who say fear of deportation is putting migrants off seeking vital medical treatment.

Their billboard van, modeled on those piloted by the PM when she was home secretary in 2013, cites support for the cause from 70,000 professionals - all of whom have signed a petition which will be delivered to health secretary Jeremy Hunt.