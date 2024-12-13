Does Putting Foil Behind Radiators Actually Do Anything?

fhm via Getty Images v

We love a money-saving trick here at HuffPost UK.

So, given how pricey electricity and gas are this year, you’d best believe our ears pricked up at online suggestions to place tinfoil behind your radiator for added heat.

Some claim the trick will “maximise heat” because the warmth from your radiators will be “reflected back into the room” rather than being absorbed by your wall.

But is it true?

We asked former boiler company owner and current CEO of UK Composite Doors, Myles Robinson, as well as Christine Matthews from heating company Gr8Fires, whether it was worth the hassle.

And?

Both experts agree that yes, the theory should work ― but you won’t get the best results with the foil you have in your cupboard.

“Using reflector foil and not tinfoil behind your radiator can have a small impact in keeping your home warm,” Christine told HuffPost UK.

“If you’re thinking of trying this out, I’d recommend going with purpose-made radiator reflector panels over kitchen tinfoil,” Myles agreed.

“The panels are thicker and designed to trap less heat themselves, so they’re more effective. Plus, they’re sturdier and easier to clean if dust builds up,” he added.

But Christine says “The heat generated from this method is generally quite small,” and Myles shared that “It’s more of a small win than a game-changer.’’

Still, “If your radiators are against external walls, this trick can make a noticeable difference, especially in older homes where insulation isn’t great,” Myles said.

It might be worth giving it a go ― but don’t expect a noticeable decrease in your monthly costs.

Are there any other ways to lower my heating bill?

Tackling the problem at its source can be a game-changer.

Christine told HuffPost UK, “A better approach is to focus on insulating your home, draught-proofing, and investing in a more efficient heating system.”

But if that sounds a little pricey, or if you just want to give the online trick a go, both experts agree it won’t do any harm and ―- with the right reflector foil ― may actually have a small benefit.

“This won’t make the biggest difference in your bills,” Myles clarified.