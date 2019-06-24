Dog The Bounty Hunter Asks For Prayers For Wife Who's In An Induced Coma

Beth Chapman, the wife of fellow reality TV star Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman, has been hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. She is staying in the ICU of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, according to a family statement obtained by HawaiiNewsNow. People confirmed she was brought there on Saturday. Beth, 51, has faced a series of health complications since being diagnosed in 2017 with throat cancer. In an early morning tweet on Sunday, Duane Chapman asked for prayers.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Later that morning, the couple’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Chapman, tweeted that she was catching a flight to Hawaii. According to her Twitter account, she lives in Denver. On Saturday, she shared an endearing photo of her parents locked in a hug, with her mother smiling broadly.