Doja Cat Gets Cosy With Stranger Things Star 2 Years After She First Admitted Her Crush

Doja Cat pictured at last year's VMAs via Associated Press

Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn have been spotted in London looking rather cosy.

Over the weekend, the gossip website DeuxMoi published footage of the pair getting close while on a night out, as well as an additional clip of them walking around the city arm-in-arm.

The chart-topping rapper previously expressed interest in Joseph around the time he made his Stranger Things debut in 2022, describing his good looks as “fucking criminal” during a conversation with a fan on X (then Twitter).

Back in July 2022, Noah Schnapp shared screenshots of messages the Grammy winner had sent him asking for help attracting Joseph’s attention.

Joseph Quinn via Associated Press

When Noah, who was 17 at the time, publicly shared the messages, the Paint The Town Red star made her feelings known.

“Let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja said at the time. “To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even like over 21. When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair.

“You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit. You fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuck-ups so that I don’t fuck up again. But the fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit.

“I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”