Dolly Parton Attends UK Premiere Of ‘9 to 5 The Musical’

Country music icon, Dolly Parton, attended the West End opening of “9 to 5 the Musical”, based on her 1980 film. Parton played one of three women who worked for a sexist, egotistical boss in an office where women weren't given the same opportunities as men. Parton hoped the show would "shine a light" on gender inequality issues today.