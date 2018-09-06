Almost seven months later, her cause of death has now been determined, at an inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court, which took place on what would have been the singer’s 47th birthday.

The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest heard on Thursday.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled during the inquest that Dolores’ death was an accident, noting the singer showed no signs of self harm or other injuries.

An inquest was first opened five days after Dolores’ death, but was then postponed until April, while the Coroner awaited results of a medical test.

However, on the day the inquest was supposed to take place, it was removed from the schedule and postponed once again, until September.

Dolores’ funeral was held in Limerick, Ireland, a week after her death, after which she was buried next to her late father.

In the days leading up to the funeral, thousands of fans attended a public reposal in Dolores’ memory, where they gathered to lay flowers and tributes, and to pay their respects to the late singer.

Since her death, it has been confirmed that one last Cranberries album featuring Dolores’ vocals would be released later this year.

The Irish group will also be releasing a reissued version of their debut album, ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’, to commemorate its 25th anniversary in 2018, featuring previously unheard material.