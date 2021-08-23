Don Everly, who made up one half of the American rock and roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died at the age of 85.

A family spokesperson announced on Sunday that Don had died the previous day at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, seven years after his younger brother and former bandmate Phil Everly.

His family said in a statement: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart.

“Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … living in love with his soulmate and wife Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother. Don always expressed how grateful he was for his fans.”