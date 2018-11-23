POLITICS

Donald Trump Thanks Himself On Thanksgiving Day

Donald Trump made a call to the troops in Afghanistan to wish them Happy Thanksgiving and to thank them for their service. But of course he was asked what he was thankful for as well. He was thankful for his family… and himself.

