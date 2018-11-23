POLITICS Donald Trump Thanks Himself On Thanksgiving Day Donald Trump made a call to the troops in Afghanistan to wish them Happy Thanksgiving and to thank them for their service. But of course he was asked what he was thankful for as well. He was thankful for his family… and himself. More Videos UK And EU Reach Brexit Agreement ‘In Principle’ CCTV Released Of Two Russian Suspects In The Salis... Facebook Under Fire For Child Bride Auction Post Mother Drops Her Baby From A Burning Building In Meghan Markle Cooks With Grenfell Survivors At Com...