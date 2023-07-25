The Crucial Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Chances Of Holiday Sex This Summer

Koh Sze Kiat via Getty Images

There’s nothing like travelling to another country when you’re single. Baecations are fun but when you’re a singleton abroad, you can have an endless amount of fun.

It’s clear that singletons want to have some fun in the sun as the number of Brits Googling “Can you take condoms on a plane?” has skyrocketed by a whopping 81% in just the past month alone.

Having sex on holiday isn’t a new phenomenon but did you know that you should never store your condoms in your hold luggage?

Not everyone wants to have a rendezvous abroad, so some singletons take sex toys on holiday. But, were you aware that there are six countries that will give you a hefty fine if they find sex toys in your luggage?

There’s a lot to know when it comes to sex abroad which is why the experts at condoms.uk share the dos and don’ts of sex safety when you’re travelling.

Condoms and checked-in cases are a no-no

Taking condoms on a plane is absolutely fine but you should avoid stashing them in your checked-in luggage.

This is because the cargo hold of a plane can be a wild temperature ride during those long-haul flights which might weaken the material of your condoms and makes them more susceptible to breakage.

The experts at condom.uk suggest keeping them in your hand luggage instead.

Avoid keeping your condoms in your pocket or wallet when travelling

We know how convenient is to store your condoms in your pocket or wallet but wallets have a habit of squeezing things a bit too tightly.

The constant pressure and friction can potentially damage the condom packaging, leading to tears. As well as this, pockets might seem safe but they’re known for holding other items like loose change and keys—sharp-edged jeopardize your condom’s effectiveness.

Make sure to check local laws before bringing your beloved sex toy

Having sex abroad isn’t for everyone so why not bring your favourite sex toy for some solo fun? But, before embarking on your holiday, pause and learn about the laws around sex toy regulations around the world.

Here’s a list of countries where sex toys are a definite no-go: