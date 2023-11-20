Yes Really – UK Gardeners Warned Not To Walk On Their Grass

lingqi xie via Getty Images

Look, I’d never usually tell you how to enjoy your garden. But, while you should be able to revel in your backyard bounty, the winter weather calls for a more cautious approach to how you enjoy your green-fingered spoils.

As the cold draws in and frosts approach, we should all reconsider the we interact with our lawns ― at least, that’s according to Gardening expert Timothy Greene from iCANLAWN.com.

That’s because, as he points out, your garden is uniquely delicate in the colder months. “Consistent maintenance, proper feeding, and timely care significantly reduce the risk of your grass succumbing to winter diseases,” he shared.

But his most surprising frosty-garden hack?

“During frosty spells, it’s crucial to resist the temptation to walk on your lawn,” the gardening pro shared.

Why?

Well, it’s all to do with how the cold weather affects your grass.

An average blade of common grass contains about 75-80% water. So, if the dewdrops around it have frozen, that means the inside of the plant is likely more brittle too.

That means the blades are more fragile ― in fact, the satisfying sound of crunching grass underfoot is actually a sign the blades have broken.

“The frozen grass blades are delicate and can easily snap under pressure,” Greene warns. So, tromping across your lawn with the weather in the minus degrees might not be the best idea.

When is the weather expected to get cold enough to worry?

Whenever there’s frost, the threat persists. With that said, PlantMaps offers an interactive UK map indicating the predicted first frost dates across Britain.

For instance, frosts in central London are “rare”; while on average the first frost date for Leeds is the 21st of November. Parts of the UK experienced their first frosts as early as October 16th.

Of course, this can all change according to unusual weather patterns and sudden storms. So keep an eye on your local weather reports; and if you do spot some frost on your lawn, step away from the grass ― or at least “tread lightly to minimise the risk of harm,” Greene recommends.

We’ve written before about other ways to winter-proof your lawn, so we’d recommend getting going on them ASAP before that damaging frost creeps in.