Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

Almost everyone has played Doodle Jump at some point in their lives, whether it’s a fleeting go on someone else’s phone to prove that it really can’t be that hard, or crouched over it furiously compelled by the movement of that tiny little hand-drawn alien.

I wonder though how many of us have downloaded it recently? The very nature of our smarpthones means we pick things up, get bored and then just delete them, never to see them again. With Doodle Jump, I believe this is a mistake.

Yes I’ve deleted it many times before, but every six months or so I find myself in need of a game that’s utterly devoid of depth. Doodle Jump is that game.