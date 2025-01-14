Greige Is Over, Dopamine Dressing Your Kid Is Where The Party's At

Next Dopamine dressing for kids? Yes please.

I don’t know about you, but shopping for kids’ clothes is one of my favourite evening pastimes. As soon as my little ones are in bed, I’ll plonk myself down on the sofa, get The Traitors on the telly and scroll through the ‘new in’ sections of my favourite clothing stores.

If I’m feeling particularly brave I’ll even scout around on Vinted.

While there’s notably still a lot of beige, grey, and ‘greige’ (that’s a bit of both) clothes taking over the new-in sections of high street stores, there is also a resurgence of colourful clobber for kids that’ll make your heart (and theirs, I imagine) soar.

There’s been a lot of talk around ‘dopamine dressing’ for adults as a way to boost our happy hormone, but we’re here to bang the drum for dopamine dressing in kids as well.

Because colour is joy. And yes, beige might be Instagrammable but there’s nothing that quite beats seeing a four-year-old stomping about in every shade of the rainbow on a typically British rainy day.

So, without further ado, here are 28 clothing items – from orange hats, to colour-block shoes, to bright red trousers and sunny yellow skirts – that will liven up their wardrobes between now and summer.