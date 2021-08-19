Haiti's Week Of Horror: Island's Back-To-Back Disasters In Pictures

Above image: A Haitian woman cries as she passes a destroyed house in Les Cayes on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Haiti was hit by a devastating earthquake on Saturday before flash floods and mudslides swept into the country just two days later.

At least 1,941 people died in the Caribbean country due to the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.2. Many more remain missing.

The hunt for survivors among the rubble from the earthquake then had to slow down when Haiti was struck by another natural disaster, the Tropical Storm Grace, on Monday.

Close to 10,000 people have been injured, and hospitals are now completely overwhelmed.

The UN has said around half a million children now had limited or no access to shelter, safe water and food.

Unicef’s Bruno Maes told the BBC: “Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding.”

Aid is struggling to reach those in more remote areas, too. The country is not thought to have the money or resources to manage the crisis, even though it has caused widespread destruction across Haiti.

The photos below capture some of the heart-breaking moments from the last week.