Haiti's Week Of Horror: Island's Back-To-Back Disasters In Pictures

Above image: A Haitian woman cries as she passes a destroyed house in Les Cayes on Sunday, August 15, 2021
Haiti was hit by a devastating earthquake on Saturday before flash floods and mudslides swept into the country just two days later.
At least 1,941 people died in the Caribbean country due to the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.2. Many more remain missing.
The hunt for survivors among the rubble from the earthquake then had to slow down when Haiti was struck by another natural disaster, the Tropical Storm Grace, on Monday.
Close to 10,000 people have been injured, and hospitals are now completely overwhelmed.
The UN has said around half a million children now had limited or no access to shelter, safe water and food.
Unicef’s Bruno Maes told the BBC: “Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding.”
Aid is struggling to reach those in more remote areas, too. The country is not thought to have the money or resources to manage the crisis, even though it has caused widespread destruction across Haiti.
The photos below capture some of the heart-breaking moments from the last week.
A man searches the site of a collapsed hotel after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, August 16, 2021.
Houses destroyed by the quake, pictured on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter Esther Daniel was recovered from the rubble of their home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Rubble from a destroyed wall lies outside the “Sacré coeur des Cayes” church in Les Cayes on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
People watch an excavator removing rubble from the site of a collapsed hotel, Monday, August 16, 2021.
People carry away a body recovered from the rubble of an earthquake destroyed home in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, August 15, 2021. Rescuers were racing to find survivors amid the rubble ahead an approaching tropical storm.
A woman walks through the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Les Cayes, Monday, August 16, 2021, two days after the earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country.
A damaged car covered in rubble after the quake on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
A building lays in ruins three days after the earthquake and the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
A boy grimaces in pain, at the Immaculee Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, three days after the earthquake on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
A woman cries as Tropical Storm Grace hits a refugee camp at a football field called Parc Lande de Gabion in Les Cayes, Haiti on Monday, August 16, 2021.
People look for whatever can be recovered in their flooded house as heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Grace hits Haitians on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
A man rides a motorcycle on a flooded street after the storm passed through the area on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
People walk through a flooded street after the tropical storm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.