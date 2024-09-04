Noticing This While Getting Dressed Could Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

spyderskidoo via Getty Images

“If you’ve only recently become aware of changes, it might feel as though your symptoms aren’t ‘bad enough’ to test for dementia,” Alzheimer’s Society writes on their site.

“But getting an early diagnosis of dementia can be important,” they add.

That’s because getting specialised care, keeping your loved ones informed, and even accessing relevant benefits are all much easier the sooner you get a diagnosis ― no wonder 60% of respondents to an Alzheimer’s Society study wish they’d gotten one earlier.

However, some early signs ― such as differences in visuospatial awareness and smell ― are lesser known than symptoms like memory loss.

Another such symptom can show up while getting dressed, Dementia Australia says.

How?

Like driving, greeting dressed involves a lot of skills like memory, hand-eye coordination, balance, and even mood.

These can all be affected by dementia ― even early dementia.

For instance, someone with dementia might struggle to stay standing while putting on trousers or might regularly confuse a neck opening with a sleeve thanks to conditions like apraxia.

They may even struggle to properly see low-contrast details like buttons that are the same colour as the fabric they’re placed on, or may be more easily distracted by other visual stimuli.

Fiddly zippers, small buttons, and hooks can all challenge what may be a diminishing sense of hand-eye coordination, too.

A person with dementia will likely struggle more to dress themselves as the condition goes on. Struggling to dress yourself is therefore not only a sign of early dementia.

What if I suspect dementia in a loved one or myself?

The NHS advises you to see a GP as soon as possible, partly for the reasons we listed at the start of this article.

If you’re supporting a loved one, “You may like to suggest you go with your friend or relative to see a GP so you can support them. You’ll also be able to help them recall what has been discussed,” they say.

“A diagnosis of dementia can also help people with these symptoms, and their families and friends, make plans so they’re prepared for the future,” they add.