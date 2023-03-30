Drew Barrymore Gets 'First Hot Flash' On Air With Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore recently shared quite the milestone with fellow actors Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler while filming her daytime TV show.

During Monday’s episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore stood up to move her seat closer to Aniston before sharing that her body temperature was rising.

Advertisement

“I’m so hot, I think I’m having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes,” she said, according to a clip of the show. “For the first time, I think I’m having my first hot flash.”

“Woah,” she added, while fanning herself.

“I feel so honoured,” Aniston chimed in.

Barrymore later admitted that she could have just been “excited” to spend time with Aniston and Sandler, but that she was feeling the heat nonetheless.

“I’m so glad I have this moment documented,” she said.

Earlier in the segment, the three actors shared their desires to do a project together in the future. Barrymore tossed out the idea for them to do a remake of the 1970s and 1980s sitcom “Three’s Company.”

Advertisement

Aniston had previously joked in an appearance on Good Morning America last week that she has been in a friendly competition with Barrymore for years.

Both actors have separately acted as Sandler’s romantic partner in several movies. Aniston and Sandler star in Netflix’s upcoming sequel, “Murder Mystery 2,” which is set to hit the streaming service on March 31.

Aniston told co-anchors Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts that people on social media have compared her with Barrymore by trying to determine “who’s the better movie wife, movie love” to Sandler.