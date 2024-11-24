Drink Spiking Will Be Made A Criminal Offence Under Labour Bid To Protect Women And Girls

Keir Starmer will announce the measure on Monday. via Associated Press

Drink spiking is to be made a criminal offence under Labour plans to halve violence against women and girls.

Keir Starmer will confirm the move as part of efforts to “reclaim our streets” from criminals.

The prime minister will meet with police chiefs, hospitality industry executives and transport bosses on Monday to discuss how best to crack down on the practice of putting drugs in drinks.

Thousands of staff working in the nighttime economy will be trained up on how to spot it happening.

A pilot scheme will be launched in December and then rolled out to 10,000 bars across the country by spring next year.

Starmer said: “My government was elected on a pledge to take back our streets, and we will never achieve this if women and girls do not feel safe at night.

“Today, I will bring together police chiefs, heads of industry and transport bosses to demand coordinated action to stop women being targeted, whether they are out with friends or simply travelling home.

“Cracking down on spiking is central to that mission.

“We know it can be incredibly difficult for victims to come forward to report this awful crime, and these cases can be very hard to prosecute. We must do more to bring the vile perpetrators who carry out this cowardly act, usually against young women and often to commit a sexual offence, to justice.

“That is why I made a promise that, if elected, I would make spiking a new criminal offence. Today, I am proud to have come good on that pledge.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Spiking is a disturbing and serious crime which can have a damaging and long-lasting impact on victims.

“People shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their drinks on a night out. These changes are about giving victims greater confidence to come forward, and ensuring that there is a robust response from the police whenever this appalling crimes take place”.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “Our pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants are where Brits go to enjoy themselves and our priority is to ensure everyone can do that safely.

“I’m pleased that we’re able to support the Home Office in its plans to roll out a nationwide training programme as part of these efforts, to help ensure all staff know how to prevent spiking and have the skills to act if they suspect someone has been spiked.”