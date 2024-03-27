Drone Footage Shows Francis Scott Key Bridge After Ship Crashed Into It

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The National Transportation Safety Board released a video on Tuesday afternoon that showed the aftermath of the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after a cargo ship called the “Dali” crashed into it earlier in the day.

The 7.5-minute video shows the bridge and the ship from various aerial angles, giving viewers perspective on just how bad the damage was.

Authorities are currently focused on seeking and rescuing people who may still be in the water, an amount that remains unknown, according to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

“Nobody is going by a number,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “They are just looking and searching.”

Although President Joe Biden has vowed to rebuild the bridge, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted that “the path to normalcy will not be easy, it will not be quick, it will not be inexpensive, but we will rebuild together”.