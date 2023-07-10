Dua Lipa Wears Just A Sparkly Thong Under Sheer Chain Mail Dress At Barbie Premiere

Pop star and first-time actor Dua Lipa is entering the world of Barbie with a bang.

The three-time Grammy winner turned up at the premiere of the Barbie film in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a sheer Bottega Veneta gown that appeared to be constructed out of chain mail. (NSFW images below.)

Lipa wore only a thong under the floor-length dress, which was completely see-through.

She accessorized her look in a pair of silver rocket mules, also by Bottega Veneta, as well as Tiffany’s jewelry.

Lipa appeared to be channeling her character from the movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. She makes her big-screen acting debut with a small role as Mermaid Barbie.

From the sounds of it, “Barbie” will be the first of many Hollywood projects for Lipa. In fact, she’s already booked a follow-up role in Argylle, a spy thriller starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.

That isn’t to say she’s abandoning her musical pursuits, as her latest single, Dance the Night, is featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

Speaking to Dazed last month, Lipa said she was eager to work with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, whose films “never really feel like the male gaze. They have very interesting female protagonists”.

