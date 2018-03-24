US actress DuShon Monique Brown has died at the age of 49.
The star, best known for playing Katie Welch in ‘Prison Break’, passed away on Friday (23 March) at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed to the Chicago Tribune.
Her cause of death has not yet been determined.
DuShon had a recurring role in ‘Prison Break’ as Fox River nurse Kate, who was Sara Tancredi’s friend, appearing in 13 episodes between 2005 and 2007.
More recently, she had been starring in ‘Chicago Fire’ in a recurring capacity as Connie - a role that she’d played since 2012.
Her other credits include the US version of ‘Shameless’, where she played Teresa, and a guest role in ‘Empire’.
She also appeared on UK TV just this week, where she starred in the Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams episode ‘Kill All Others’, which aired on Channel 4.
Chicago Fire producer Dick Wolf paid tribute to her, saying in a statement: “The ‘Chicago Fire’ family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thought and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”
DuShon, who worked as a high school guidance counsellor prior to finding fame, is survived by her daughter, Zoe.