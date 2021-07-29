Dusty Hill, ZZ Top Bassist, Has Died Aged 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues rock trio’s famous bearded figures, has died at the age of 72. In a Facebook post, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston. They did not give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue”. At that time, the band said its long-time guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica.

PYMCA via Getty Images The American rock band ZZ Top performs a live concert during the Swedish music festival Sweden Rock Festival 2019. Here bass player Dusty Hill is seen live on stage.

Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he teamed up with Gibbons and Beard to form ZZ Top in Houston in 1969. The band released their first album, titled ZZ Top’s First Album, in 1970. Three years later they scored breakthrough hit La Grange, which is an ode to the Chicken Ranch, a notorious brothel outside a Texas town by that name. The band later had chart hits Tush in 1975, Sharp Dressed Man, Legs and Gimme All Your Lovin’ in 1983, and Rough Boy and Sleeping Bag in 1985.