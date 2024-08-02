Dylan Sprouse Spots Challenge To Working With Twin Brother Cole Again

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Dylan Sprouse revealed that he hopes to get to work with his twin brother Cole Sprouse again before pointing out a possible setback.

“I will say, though, there’s not very many good roles for twins in general. It’s usually pretty hokey,” said Dylan Sprouse, who dropped by “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Wednesday.

“I remember Cole distinctly being kind of bitter about Tom Hardy being a twin [in ‘Legend’],” he continued. “He doesn’t like when people play two different real people, and I looked at him, and I was like, ‘Cole, I don’t think they were looking for guys like us to play that role, anyway, if they’re hiring Tom Hardy.’”

The twin brothers, who kicked off their film career roughly 25 years ago in the Adam Sandler-led comedy “Big Daddy,” famously starred in Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “The Suite Life on Deck.”

Dylan Sprouse said he’s getting more into executive producing and making projects, adding that — if anything — they’d “have to make something” to star in together.

“I thought it would be pretty funny to start casting him in roles where he gets like killed in the movie a lot, the kind of ‘South Park’ Kenny. I thought that would be kind of funny,” he joked.

“You know, where he’s on screen for five minutes and then explodes.”

Cole Sprouse, left, and his twin brother Dylan pose together at the premiere of the film "Lisa Frankenstein," on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello via Associated Press

Host Kelly Ripa, earlier in the “Live” interview with the actor, pointed to his brother’s appearance on her podcast, where he revealed that the twins “sort of blew off” Matt Damon when he came to visit “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” set.

The host said Damon — whose kids were fans of the show — wanted to drop by during the brothers’ downtime, but the twins were playing video games.

Sprouse revealed that Damon arrived on set during one of the “raiding days” in their “World of Warcraft” guild and recalled the “Good Will Hunting” actor greeting the two.

He said, “I remember distinctly turning over my shoulder while playing in a raid being like, ‘Ugh, I don’t really have time for this right now.’”