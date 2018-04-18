Dynamo has given his first TV interview since posting a health update on Twitter, in which he explained that he had gained weight and suffered from bloating since receiving treatment for food poisoning last summer. Due to his Crohn’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 15, treating the food poisoning was more complicated and the magician was hospitalised. Appearing on ‘BBC Breakfast’ on Wednesday (18 April), Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, explained that he released the video to take control of the narrative around his health.

BBC Breakfast Dynamo on BBC Breakfast

“Some photos had been taken of me that I knew were going to get out there, out of my control,” he said. “And I looked quite different from my usual self so I thought it’s worth letting people know the real story before they hear a different story from someone else.” Dynamo - real name Steven Frayne - also revealed that in the weeks since posting his video on Twitter, fans had been shared their own stories with him. “It was amazing the actual response it got, I didn’t expect that at all,” he said. “It’s good that’s it’s been able to inspire other people with similar conditions to speak out about it and get more attention to it. “I personally have never let it make me feel ashamed to talk about it, it’s just life, it’s life for a lot more people than we think so it’s really good that it’s inspired people to share their stories and hopefully it helps them with their confidence to just feel comfortable within themselves.”

Thank you for all the kind support. Here's a little update on the situation. #roadtorecovery #iwillbeback pic.twitter.com/Qlh45ycKbw — Dynamo (@Dynamomagician) March 27, 2018