Ealing Council Makes UK History With Protest Exclusion Zone Around Abortion Clinic

Ealing Council has “made history” by banning pro-life protesters from approaching women entering an abortion clinic.

Cabinet members approved the landmark decision on Tuesday evening as opposing campaign groups gathered outside the west London borough’s town hall.

The Public Spaces Protection Order will create a “safe zone” - the first of its kind in the country - around the Marie Stopes clinic on Mattock Lane, preventing protesters from harassing women or persuading them to take leaflets.

Council leader Julian Bell said repeated attempts had been made to reach a compromise with the main pro-life group, called Be Here For Me, but members had refused to stop operating directly outside the clinic entrance, or using graphic images of foetuses in their campaign materials.

The council received more than 2,000 submissions to an online consultation from local residents, businesses, healthcare providers, religious groups and clinic staff.

They also received statements from women who had had abortions and said they felt “threatened and intimidated” by the experience, with one reporting recurring nightmares about being chased by pro-life lobbyists.

Cllr Bell said there was significant evidence that the presence of protesters was having a “detrimental effect” on women attempting to access abortion services and that they had “over-stepped the mark” into intimidation and harassment on repeated occasions.