Eamonn Holmes has suggested that a culture of political correctness is making his job as a TV personality increasingly more difficult.

The ‘This Morning’ host has worked in television for decades, spending 12 years at the helm of ‘GMTV’ before making the jump to Sky’s ‘Sunrise’ morning show, a job he stepped down from in 2016.

However, while Eamonn insists that being a TV presenter is still “the easiest job he’ll ever do”, he told the Daily Star that a rise in PC culture is affecting his enjoyment.