Eamonn Holmes Has Scathing Response To Phillip Schofield's Latest Statement

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield Rex/Shutterstock/ITV

The GB News host, who previously co-presented the ITV daytime show with his wife Ruth Langsford, fired off a scathing tweet warning his former colleague that if he is “looking for a fight” he has “picked the wrong person”.

Phillip resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

It came after his exit from the show earlier this month, following weeks of speculation over a feud with former co-host Holly Willoughby.

Over the weekend, former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh claimed the show had “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

On Monday, Phillip then shared a statement on his Instagram Story, claiming there is “no toxicity” at This Morning and “it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.

Eamonn – who has spoken out about Phillip numerous times since he left the show in 2021, and in light of Phillip’s admission to an affair – later responded on Twitter.

“Schofield has just put out a delusional statement,” he wrote.

“I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight, u have picked on the wrong person!”

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

ITV previously denied Dr Ranj’s claims of toxicity behind the scenes of This Morning, stating it had carried out a review after the complaint was made two years ago, while Dr Ranj still working on the show.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review,” a spokesperson said.

“This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

ITV also said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip and the This Morning employee about three years ago but both parties “categorically and repeatedly denied” it.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said on Saturday that ITV was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.

According to The Mail On Sunday, Phillip first met the younger ITV colleague whom he later had an affair with when he was aged 15.

Lawyers representing Phillip have confirmed they met when the boy was 15, but said the affair began after he started working at ITV, and the man’s lawyers have also said that it started after he joined the broadcaster.