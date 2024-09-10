People Are All Making The Same Joke As EastEnders Announces Live Episode Plans

EastEnders' iconic Queen Vic pub Adam Pensotti/BBC

EastEnders fans had a similar response to the news that the soap will be going live once again next year to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

On Monday night, the BBC unveiled plans to mark EastEnders’ 40th year on the air in style, with a unique live episode.

The long-running soap last went live almost a decade ago with a special week of episodes to celebrate EastEnders’ 30th anniversary, which largely went off without a hitch… that is, unless you speak to Jo Joyner, who infamously ended up going viral when she accidentally referred to co-star Adam Woodyatt by his real name, rather than that of his character.

And it’s this moment that was fresh in fans’ minds over on X when the latest plans were announced…

In honour of #EastEnders doing another live episode, let me ask the ultimate question:



How’s Adam? pic.twitter.com/S0JYXNBJOo — Dean (@JustBeADean) September 9, 2024

Memories of when EastEnders had a live episode in 2015 and Tanya accidentally said “how’s Adam” instead of Ian pic.twitter.com/Xplsd9ny4r — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 9, 2024

EastEnders announcing a live episode a decade on from Jo Joyner’s life flashing before her eyes pic.twitter.com/5LkvA0Mc9N — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) September 9, 2024

They should do a "How's Adam" again but this time on purpose https://t.co/r4hBvcUBnY — Sabrina ✨️ (@sabrinajaine) September 10, 2024

Can we get a cast member to refer to Ian as "Adam" again, cause that was iconic https://t.co/1SzoMjmA9G — Paul (@InTheSavgeGardn) September 9, 2024

OK so... Is this a good idea? https://t.co/rFD1uQgFJj pic.twitter.com/H8aL3RmJol — 🏳️🌈 Simon can take you Hot To Go 🏳️🌈 (@TheSimonC90) September 9, 2024

Remember in the #EastEnders 30th anniversary live episode when Bradley fell off the roof and Max Branning put his fingers down his throat for some reason? People always bring up "how's Adam?" but the Max Branning vom thing was WILD. pic.twitter.com/GKiosIwZyD — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 9, 2024

We’re going live again people!



We won’t have any ‘how’s Adam’s’ or fingers down throats this time please! https://t.co/jMoWV7vVlD — Andrew // (@And92rew) September 9, 2024

The next live episode – which is due to air on BBC One in February 2025 – will also mark a first for the show in that it will allow viewers to vote for the outcome of one storyline.

A BBC press release explained: “In a first for the soap, the anniversary week will have an added twist to include an interactive element where the viewers will be able to choose their desired outcome of a love story.