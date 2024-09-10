People Are All Making The Same Joke As EastEnders Announces Live Episode Plans

EastEnders fans had a similar response to the news that the soap will be going live once again next year to commemorate its 40th anniversary.
On Monday night, the BBC unveiled plans to mark EastEnders’ 40th year on the air in style, with a unique live episode.
The long-running soap last went live almost a decade ago with a special week of episodes to celebrate EastEnders’ 30th anniversary, which largely went off without a hitch… that is, unless you speak to Jo Joyner, who infamously ended up going viral when she accidentally referred to co-star Adam Woodyatt by his real name, rather than that of his character.
And it’s this moment that was fresh in fans’ minds over on X when the latest plans were announced…
The next live episode – which is due to air on BBC One in February 2025 – will also mark a first for the show in that it will allow viewers to vote for the outcome of one storyline.
A BBC press release explained: “In a first for the soap, the anniversary week will have an added twist to include an interactive element where the viewers will be able to choose their desired outcome of a love story.
“Whilst those in question currently remain under wraps, their fate will remain firmly in the viewers’ hands and the outcome will play out during the live episode as the cast and crew will be set to adapt the scene to portray whichever result is voted for by the public.”