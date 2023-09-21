EastEnders Fans Have A Convincing Theory About Mysterious New Character Nadine

Jay Brown and Nadine in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders fans are convinced that there may be more to mysterious new character Nadine than meets the eye.

Over the last few weeks, Jay Brown has been meeting with the Walford newcomer after initially mistaking her for his late wife Lola Pearce, given the uncanny resemblance they bear.

While nothing romantic between them has unfolded, some viewers think there is a good reason for that.

One popular theory suggests that Nadine (played by Jazzy Phoenix) is actually a figment of grieving Jay’s imagination – and to be fair, it is pretty convincing.

At the moment, Nadine has not yet been seen interacting directly with any other characters besides Jay, and has also popped up at very random moments.

Some people are speculating that Nadine is a figment of jays imagination as she only appears when no other main characters are present, and her clothes are almost identical to some of her previous outfits.not sure what to think personally #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/0hD8NbiWmD — Meena Reid (@Meena_Reid) September 18, 2023

Bit out there but I'm gona call it... Nadine is either a figment of Jays' imagination, coz she doesn't seem to be interacting with anyone else at all,or she's related to Lola in some way lol #eastenders — angela B (@angelab2711) September 20, 2023

Anyone else think this new Jay - Nadine romance in @bbceastenders might all be in his head and she’s his imagination. #eastenders — SaraSozzle (@xxsaralewisxx) September 19, 2023

@bbceastenders Until somebody else addresses Nadine (Not counting her ordering a drink at Kathys as Kathy did not talk to her) I don’t believe she is real if/after they do I think she has been hired by Emma to tempt Jay in a sick attempt to temp Jay to discredit him #EastEnders — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) September 19, 2023

Jay has been struggling to cope since Lola’s death from a brain tumour over the summer, after actor Danielle Harold was written out of the BBC soap.

Danielle has since won huge plaudits for her portrayal of Lola’s cancer storyline, winning Best Leading Performance at the British Soap Awards, and Best Serial Drama Performance at this month’s National Television Awards.

