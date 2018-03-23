‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed the third departure from the soap in the space of a week, with the news that actress Maggie Steed is bowing out of BBC series.

Maggie’s final scenes as Joyce Murray are set to air next week, with the character set to die in her sleep, devastating her on-screen husband, Ted.

News of her exit comes after it was announced that actors Richard Blackwood and Lee Ryan will also be bidding farewell to Albert Square in the near future.