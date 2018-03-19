‘EastEnders’ bosses have announced the departure of Michelle Fowler, just over a year after the character returned. Jenna Russell will bow out of her role in the coming weeks, after it was agreed Michelle would be written out of the BBC soap.

She was brought back in December 2016 with Jenna taking over the role from previous actress Susan Tully. After The Sun published news of her exit, an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson added: “Jenna is a terrific actress who has loved her time on the show playing Michelle and it was a mutual decision to write the character out. “We wish Jenna all the best for the future.” Jenna also hit back at any implication she was axed from the show, writing on Twitter: “Just for clarity, I wasn’t ‘axed’ just fancied doing something else. Nothing else. Have a great day x # actorslife.”

Michelle originally appeared in ‘EastEnders’ from 1985 to 1995, but the role was recast when previous executive producer Sean O’Connor brought the character back in 2016 and Susan declined a comeback. Since returning to Albert Square, viewers have seen Michelle attempt to cover up her love affair with 17-year-old pupil Preston, as well as fending off a stalker.

Jenna’s exit as Michelle is the latest in a number of big changes new producer John Yorke has made since taking the helm last year. He also axed other long-standing characters Lauren and Abi Branning and Ben Mitchell, as well as bringing back old favourites like Masood Ahmed and Mel Owen. This week will also see the return of Kat Slater, with Jessie Wallace making a comeback as the Walford’s wild child, despite residents currently believing she is dead. However, she will not be accompanied by husband Alfie Moon, who was last seen fighting for his life in spin-off series ‘Redwater’. Actor Shane Richie admitted he turned down the chance to return, although has insisted his character is still alive. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.