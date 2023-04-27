EastEnders Brings Beloved Character Back From The Dead, And Fans Are Literally Stunned

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Thursday’s edition of EastEnders.

EastEnders fans have been left stunned after fan favourite Roxy Mitchell was brought back from the dead in an emotional scene.

The character, played by Rita Simons, was killed off alongside her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) in a grisly swimming pool accident on Ronnie’s wedding day on New Year’s Day 2017.

Rita Simons returns to EastEnders as Roxy BBC

The decision to kill off two of the show’s central characters was met with a severe backlash from fans at the time, with calls for bosses to work out a way for them to return having long been made on the internet.

This week, fans finally got their wish when Roxy appeared as a vision to her daughter Amy during a family therapy session.

The teenager has been struggling with her mental health and self-harming in recent months, and sought guidance from her mother’s spirit in emotional scenes from Thursday’s episode, which is now available on iPlayer.

.@OfficialRita is set to reprise her iconic character of Roxy Mitchell in some special scenes set to air tomorrow. #EastEnders #RoxyMitchell pic.twitter.com/BrIg5IbbJU — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 26, 2023

An imagined Roxy urged Amy not to harm or give up on herself, as they recalled memories they shared together, and told each other how much they loved one another.

On Twitter, Roxy’s reappearance came as a shock, but viewers were also praised bosses for finding a way to bring the character back – albeit briefly.

Amazing seeing @OfficialRita back as Roxy in @bbceastenders. Such a powerful scene!

I honestly wouldn’t be against the show having a Bobby Ewing moment and bringing Ronnie and Roxy back from the dead. Axing Rita and @Sam_Womack was a huge mistake. #Eastenders — Ben L Maden (@blmaden) April 27, 2023

NO ONE TALK TO ME



I’m sobbing over this. it’s so unfair 😭 Chris Clenshaw needs to bring Ronnie and Roxy back.



Like I’d accept it. Idc how he’d do it I’d accept it if It meant having them back. #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/ujkTLEzEHn — SaviourSwan101 (@Ashleighdean101) April 27, 2023

i’m so out of the loop with eastenders but i just watched the roxy and amy scene and it’s absolutely wrecked me — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) April 27, 2023

I just know EastEnders regret killing off Ronnie and Roxy. They should have left like this. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/NIyK56Y0HM — Aunt Babe (@babesmithh) April 26, 2023

Thank you EastEnders for finding a way to bring Roxy back into our lives 🙏 — Ry Ry (@ryification) April 27, 2023

It's what we needed!! And she needed



Omg! 😍 @OfficialRita



Even when I was younger used to watch Roxy & Ronnie and be inspired by them, growing up learning to not give one, be myself and take no cr*p especially men, both characters were my fave and inspiration #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/sXNl45SBMd — Owen V (@Username_Valid2) April 27, 2023

Roxy making a reappearance in eastenders has me SOBBING. we miss u Roxy #eastenders — Phoebe (@phoebexrolinson) April 27, 2023

Great to see Roxy looking fabulous on #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/UdgD8ifsw1 — Jo Jo (@jojocatcat) April 27, 2023

Coinciding with her return to EastEnders, Rita has also given an interview to The Sun, in which she claims members of production crew told her they disagreed with the decision to axe the Mitchell sisters.

She also claimed that refused to film key scenes in the lead up to Roxy’s on-screen death.