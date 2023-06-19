Eating Oranges Can Reduce The Risk Of Sun Damage

Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images Two woman hold oranges on a sunny beach.

The sun has come out to play in the UK and we couldn’t be happier. Your’e hopefully topping on your suncream right now, but did you know that eating certain foods could protect you against sun damage?

Experts are calling it the SPF Diet and most of the sun protection foods derive from sun-soaked tropical and Mediterranean regions. However, they’re super accessible to pick up at your local market or during your weekly food shop.

“Although less effective than sunscreen, certain foods can help to boost your protection alongside your daily SPF,” skin expert Kimberley Medd, Head of Clinic, Face The Future says.

She continues: “These foods will not fully protect you from the sun, they will just enhance your protection and help repair your skin if you do experience skin damage from the sun.”

If you want to maximise your chances of staying safe in the sun, keep reading.

1. Vitamin C

This potent antioxidant has the ability to combat free radicals whilst also reducing the effects of sunburn. Studies have also shown that a Vitamin C-rich diet can help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and soothe dry, irritated skin. Rejuvenated’s Collagen Shots contain a dose of Vitamin C if you’re struggling to fit this powerful antioxidant into your food.

If you want to add more vitamin C to your diet you should be eating these:

Oranges and lemons

Strawberries

Kiwis

Bell Peppers

Green leafy vegetables

2. Vitamin E

This soluble antioxidant helps to protect the fatty membranes of our cells from damage caused by UV radiation. Exposing our skin to the sun for too long causes a loss of Vitamin E, meaning that your skin is more vulnerable to damage. Eating foods high in Vitamin E can help you replenish your levels and help to strengthen your immune system, whilst keeping your skin super healthy in the process.

Add these foods to your diet:

Avocado

Almonds

Sunflower Seeds

Spinach

Brocolli

3. Beta Carotene

Also known as carotenoid, beta carotene gives certain foods their red, orange, and yellow colours. Foods with beta carotene are incredibly beneficial to add to your diet this time of year, as they can help to protect your skin from sunburn.

Studies have shown that beta carotene helps to avoid skin redness and irritation caused by sun exposure. Rejuvenated’s H3O Night Repair is formulated with astaxanthin, the most potent carotenoid, to help repair and prevent further oxidative damage.

Add these foods to your diet:

Carrots

Chilli Peppers

Red and yellow peppers

Sweet potato

4. Omega 3

Omega 3 is anti-inflammatory and helps to protect you and your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. It’s common for us to be deficient in Omega 3, so an oral supplement will most definitely support your levels for a boost. In particular, salmon is packed with Omega 3 and astaxanthin (the most powerful carotenoid) to both protect your skin’s cells from the sun and reduce inflammation sometimes caused by sunburn.

Add these foods to your diet:

Salmon

Krill oil or Vegan Algae oil

Nuts and seeds

5. Pre & Probiotics

Supporting your gut as well as your skin, pre, and probiotics boast multiple nutritional benefits and help to repair your skin after sun exposure. Scientists have been studying probiotics to attempt a formulation that will fully prevent your skin from the damaging effect UV radiation.

Rejuvenated’s Immune Complex is fused with a complex blend of pre and probiotics to support your gut and your body’s natural defence system.

Add these foods to your diet: