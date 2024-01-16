Ebon Moss-Bachrach And Matty Matheson Let Their Lips Do The Talking After Big Emmys Win

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ebon Moss-Bachrach planted a lengthy and passionate kiss on Matty Matheson’s lips to celebrate The Bear taking home its sixth statuette at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday.

Matheson began a speech thanking restaurants after the show won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the ceremony.

Moss-Bachrach, however, stole the moment after he embraced his co-star with a roughly eight-second smooch.

“I love you, Ebon,” Matheson said before Moss-Bachrach told him to keep his speech going.

“I just love restaurants so much. The good, the bad. It’s rough. We’re all broken inside, and every single day we got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table. It’s really beautiful,” Matheson said.

The actor and real-life chef continued, noting that the cast gets to make a show that makes people “feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered, it seems.”

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach share a kiss on stage after #TheBear wins the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lHT3Iu8ffd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Following the kiss, Moss-Bachrach told reporters in the award show’s press room that the smooch was “a blur” for him.

“I had my eyes closed, I think Matty had his eyes closed, too. Time stopped. I don’t know how many years went by,” he said.

The comedy-drama series earned Moss-Bachrach the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich.

Fellow The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri also took home Emmys for their respective roles as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and Sydney “Syd” Adamu in the show, too.

White won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Edebiri won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.