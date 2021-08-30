Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Actor Ed Asner, seen in 2020, has died at the age of 91.

Veteran actor Ed Asner, best known for portraying city news editor Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spinoff series Lou Grant, has died at the age of 91. A verified Twitter account that belonged to the seven-time Emmy Award winner confirmed the news Sunday with a statement from his children. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you,” it read. The character actor did not shy away from political activity and advocated for various progressive causes throughout the later decades of his career. The Kansas City native, who was born on Nov. 15, 1929, was the youngest of five children and the first in his family to be born in a hospital. His father, Morris, immigrated from Russia at the turn of the 20th century and ran a junkyard. His mother, Lizzie, was also an immigrant. As a young man, Ed attended the University of Chicago and served two years in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War.