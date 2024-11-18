Ed Sheeran Calls Out Band Aid Organisers For Including His Vocals On New Mix Without Permission

Ed Sheeran on stage in May via Associated Press

A decade ago, Ed was one of several high-profile artists who lent their voices to a third cover of Do They Know It’s Christmas?, alongside the likes of One Direction, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and Paloma Faith.

Last week, it was announced that a new “blended” version of the chart-topping single mixing vocalists from three previous incarnations would be released later this month, to commemorate 40 years since the original Band Aid.

An official press release teased: “On Band Aid – 2024 Ultimate Mix you will hear a young Sting sing alongside a young Ed Sheeran. A young Boy George with a young Sam Smith. A young George Michael beside a young Harry Styles.”

The stars of Band Aid 30, including Ed Sheeran, recording their cover of Do They Know It's Christmas? in 2014 Brian Aris/Band Aid

However, posting on Instagram on Sunday evening, Ed made it clear that had he been asked about the song, he would have turned it down.

“My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals,” he explained.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed [...] this is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward looking one.”

Ed also reposted a statement from the Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG, who told his own followers: “Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.

“By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement. My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.”

Fuse ODG on stage in 2018 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

He added: “Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid, proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Band Aid for comment.

A screenshot of Fuse ODG and Ed Sheeran's statements on the new Band Aid release Instagram

The version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? on which Ed was featured saw several controversial lyrics being rewritten.

Bono’s infamous “tonight thank God it’s them instead of you” was replaced by “tonight we’re reaching out and touching you”, while “where the only water flowing is the bitter sting of tears” was substituted with “where a kiss of love can kill you and there’s death in every tear”, in light of the Ebola crisis.

