Ed Sheeran has distanced himself from pro-life campaigners following reports they used one of his songs less than a week before Ireland’s abortion referendum.
The award-winning British pop star told his followers on Instagram on Friday that he had been informed his song Small Bump was being used by anti-abortion activists.
He said: “I feel it’s important to let you know I have not given approval for this use, and it does not reflect what the sing is about.”
His comments come ahead of Ireland’s referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which bans abortion in almost all circumstances.
The song Small Bump is from Sheeran’s 2011 debut album Plus.
Its lyrics include: “You’re just a small bump unborn, in four months you’re brought to life/ You might be left with my hair, but you’ll have your mother’s eyes/ I’ll hold your body in my hands, be as gentle as I can/ But for now you’re scan of my unmade plans/ A small bump in four months you’re brought to life”
Sheeran is currently playing a number of concerts on tour in Ireland.
The Abortion Act 1967 came into effect 50 years ago in the UK, allowing women to access safe and legal abortion on the NHS.
But just a short distance away in Ireland, women are still forced to travel if they need to terminate a pregnancy.
On Friday, May 25 voters in Ireland will decide whether they want to change the country’s strict abortion laws.
The country currently only allows terminations when the mother’s life is at risk. Women can go to jail for up to 14 years for accessing an illegal abortion.