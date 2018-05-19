Ed Sheeran has distanced himself from pro-life campaigners following reports they used one of his songs less than a week before Ireland’s abortion referendum.

The award-winning British pop star told his followers on Instagram on Friday that he had been informed his song Small Bump was being used by anti-abortion activists.

He said: “I feel it’s important to let you know I have not given approval for this use, and it does not reflect what the sing is about.”

His comments come ahead of Ireland’s referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which bans abortion in almost all circumstances.