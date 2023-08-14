Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With A 'Super Fun' Shift At Lego Store

Ed Sheeran via Associated Press

Ed Sheeran built a surprise for fans working a “super fun” shift at the Lego Store in the Mall of America on Saturday.

The “Shape of You” singer, who has made several surprise appearances over the past year, shared his experience as a “brick specialist” at the store before his weekend show at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sheeran, who rocked a yellow Lego apron and an “Ed” name tag, greeted fans and handed out Lego sets to children in a video he shared on Instagram. He pointed out a Lion Knights’ Castle Lego set that sells for $400 as his “favourite.”

He exited the store with a guitar in hand for an acoustic performance of Lego House, his 2011 song. The song’s music video stars Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint.

“That was super fun,” said Sheeran.

The singer hopped behind the counter at Chicago’s The Wieners Circle before performing at Soldier Field in July.

He also helped make pizza and handed them out to fans at Caliente Pizza & Draft House before his concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh last month.