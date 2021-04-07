The drummer died last month after being diagnosed with lung cancer, a statement on behalf of the former Loose Women star said on Wednesday.

The Searchers and Liquid Gold musician Eddie Rothe has died, his partner Jane McDonald has confirmed.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Eddie Rothe and Jane McDonald pictured at the TV Baftas in 2018

The statement confirmed that Ed’s funeral took place on Wednesday and asked for the privacy of Jane and Ed’s family to be respected.

It continued: “We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.”

An update was posted on Jane’s official Twitter account, which read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March. He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.”

Ed first rose to prominence as the drummer of disco group Liquid Gold in the late 70s, where he went by the name of Wally Rothe.

The group’s biggest hit came in 1980 when they released Dance Yourself Dizzy, which reached number two in the UK charts and was subsequently covered by Jane.

Ed went on to join The Searchers in 1998, replacing Billy Adamson on drums. He stayed with the group until 2010.

Ed and Jane first dated for a few months back in the early 80s, but became a couple 26 years later when they were brought back into each other’s lives following a chance meeting at the ITV studios in 2008, where Jane was filming Loose Women and Eddie was appearing on This Morning.

The pair became engaged later that year.

Loose Women shared a tribute to Ed on the show’s Twitter account, which read: “Our deepest condolences go to our friend and former Loose Woman Jane McDonald whose life partner Ed Rothe has passed away.

“Ed was a part of our Loose Women family for many years and appeared on our show on numerous occasions. We’re sending love to Jane and her and Ed’s family.”