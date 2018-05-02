I Left The EDL After A Former Jihadist Showed Me How Wrong Hate And Division Is

I don’t regret joining the EDL.

It’s a bad group: it’s divisive, bitter, selfish, sometimes even boring. But it’s made me who I am: someone who spends every day challenging all types of extremism. It’s made me someone who can make a difference.

My hometown is Lowestoft, in Suffolk. When I was growing up, nearly everyone in my area was white. That’s probably still true today. I lived on a council estate and left school at 16 to work long hours in a chicken factory. A bit after my two kids were born I had a nervous breakdown and ended up in hospital.

When I got out, I had two kids to look after and no job. My ‘friends’ disappeared – they called me a “nutjob”. I quickly became depressed.

Every day I’d sit at home and watch TV by myself or spend hours on social media. That’s where my life was and that’s where I found the EDL.

The EDL found me because I’d commented on a video of Anjem Choudary abusing British troops. The video made me so angry because I was fundraising for the Army at the time, and within minutes of posting my comment I had received a direct message from someone from the EDL.

We chatted for hours about my work, my beliefs, and why I posted the comment. Then he asked if I wanted to help, and offered me a role as an admin on the EDL’s Facebook page. He gave me somewhere I thought I could belong, and I said yes.

I know now that it was all fake. I was depressed and generally just angry, and the EDL used that for their own selfish reasons. I wanted to belong, so they pretended that I did.