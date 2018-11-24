El Chapo Trial: Five Talking Points From Joaquín Guzmán's Second Week In Court

After a surreal first week that included an accusation against the Mexican president, a drug tunnel tour and a telling off from the judge, the trial of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is continuing in Brooklyn.

Finally in court in the US, Guzmán is facing 17 counts related to drugs trafficking and while he doesn’t deny being a member of the Sinaloa cartel, Guzmán’s defense team is insistent that he was never its leader.

In a bid to prove otherwise, the prosecution has amassed thousands of pieces of evidence and going through them is expected to take a whopping four months.

Here are five key talking points from week two...

The Diamond-Encrusted Pistol

The jurors kicked their week off with a third day of evidence from Jesus Zambada, a former Sinaloa cartel member who has struck a deal with the prosecution.

As Zambada described how the cartel traditionally responds to violent threats, the court was shown pictures of a diamond-encrusted pistol, decorated with Guzmán’s initials: