Ellie Goulding has revealed her engagement to Caspar Jopling, in an announcement in The Times’ Births, Marriages and Deaths section.

The news of Ellie and her Youth-Olympian-turned-art-dealer boyfriend’s engagement came on Tuesday morning, after a year and a half of dating.

You’d be forgiven for missing the announcement, though, as the star is referred to only as “Miss E.J. Goulding” and “Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands”.