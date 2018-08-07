Ellie Goulding has revealed her engagement to Caspar Jopling, in an announcement in The Times’ Births, Marriages and Deaths section.
The news of Ellie and her Youth-Olympian-turned-art-dealer boyfriend’s engagement came on Tuesday morning, after a year and a half of dating.
You’d be forgiven for missing the announcement, though, as the star is referred to only as “Miss E.J. Goulding” and “Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands”.
The post in the paper reads: “Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding.
“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”
Ellie - who has previously dated DJ and music producer Skrillex and McFly drummer Dougie Poynter - recently discussed her fiancé in an interview with the Guardian, stating: “I thought for a long time that I could never really take the time to nurture a relationship because I’m never around.
“I haven’t been touring for the past year, so I think this is the first time I’ve realised what it’s like to be in a relationship and learn to be with someone. It also helps when you find someone who is very special and understands your job.”
The ‘Starry Eyed’ singer is far from the only celebrity to hide their engagement news in plain sight by posting it in The Times’ announcement page, with stars including Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black, ‘Game Of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie and Benedict Cumberbatch all having done the same in the past.